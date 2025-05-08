Chicago Has Worst Economic Growth for Blacks of Nation’s Top Cities

Chicago has some of the worst economic indicators for blacks of the nation’s top cities despite years of left-wing Democrat policies.

Data shows that the Windy City is at the bottom of the list for blacks for employment, economic growth, income, rate of food stamp use, poverty rates and more.

According to Wirepoints writer Ted Dabrowski, Chicago is suffering from some devastating economic numbers, especially for its most vulnerable citizens.

First of all, Chicago has the worst economic growth among the nation’s top 15 biggest cities. The city’s total growth on GDP ranks at a mere four percent, which is far behind the top five of Phoenix (20 percent), Miami (17 percent), Seattle (17 percent), Dallas (17 percent), and San Francisco (15 percent).

The economic growth data impacts not just blacks, but the whole city. However, when the data is narrowed down to black citizens it gets even worse. For one, Chicago has the worst unemployment rates for blacks and by a significant amount. Chicago’s black unemployment rate sits at 12.3 percent far higher than the rates less than seven percent in the top five cities.

But even when they have jobs, Chicago’s black residents have some of the lowest annual incomes, Dabrowski wrote. The average income for Chicago’s blacks is around $44,413 a year, while the residents of the top five metro areas earn more than $55,000.

Chicago also has the third highest rate of black residents on food stamps, another indication of how poorly they are doing compared to other big metro areas.

School graduation rates for blacks in Chicago are also suffering. According to the data from the Chicago Public Schools, graduation rates for whites and Latinos is higher than its black students. Black graduation rates sit at 85 percent for black girls and only 78 percent for black boys.

College graduation rates are also suffering. In 2017, for instance, college graduation rates were only 54 percent.

Chicago has been in the complete control of the Democrat Party for more than 90 years. The last Republican Mayor was William H. Thompson who left office in 1931. Before then, control of the city regularly seesawed between Republican administrations and Democrats.

