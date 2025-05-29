DOT Sec. Duffy Announces ‘Great American Road Trip’ to Stimulate Economy

WASHINGTON, DC — Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced his department’s project to celebrate the United States’ 250th birthday while also stimulating the economy — the Great American Road Trip.

Speaking Thursday in front of DOT’s headquarters to government personnel, auto industry professionals, and Washington, DC locals, the Trump appointee shared how his agency is working to meet President Donald Trump’s goal of celebrating the country for the milestone.

Duffy shared the news at a lively exposition show, featuring 40 new cars made by American manufacturers on display and representatives from major auto brands like Ford, Tesla, and Jeep.

“Every department is tasked to figure out how their department can celebrate our great country… I might be biased, I don’t know, but the Department of Transportation has come up with the best idea of all the departments on how we’re going to celebrate America’s birthday,” Duffy said. “It is going to be the Great American Road Trip.”

“By the way, there’s nothing more Americana than a road trip, right? And there’s no better time to go on a road trip when we have our gas prices that are down, our inflation is down, and American spirits are up.”

The program includes the launch of a DOT-sponsored website full of 250 destinations all across the states, with a special focus on appreciating the country’s businesses, geography, culture, and history.

The secretary also extended the invitation to tourists from other countries, telling them to see what traveling the U.S. by car has to offer.

“Eat at our great restaurants, stay in our wonderful hotels, gas up your car with great American energy,” he said. “It’s going to be wonderful for our economy.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.