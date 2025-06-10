U.S. — China Trade Talks Resume in London, Expected To Go ‘All Day’

LONDON — High-level trade negotiations between the United States and China resumed on Tuesday, as both sides seek to ease tensions over technology exports and critical mineral shipments.

The two delegations met for more than six hours Monday at Lancaster House, a historic 19th-century government building near Buckingham Palace often used for major diplomatic events.

The U.S. and Chinese delegations arrived shortly after 10 a.m. local time for a second day of negotiations.

China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng arrived first and did not speak to the press gathered outside of the Lancaster House. Jamieson Greer, the U.S. Trade Representative, arrived moments later. He also entered the building without speaking to the media.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the talks are going well. He pointed out that the talks went “all day” on Monday and said he expects they will go all day Tuesday.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was the last to arrive. He did not speak with the media.

On Monday night, President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the discussions.

“We are doing well with China. China’s not easy,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I’m only getting good reports.”

Bessent described the talks as a “good meeting” as he left Monday night. He gave a thumbs up to reporters who asked for more details. Lutnick called the discussions “fruitful.”

Secretary Bessent is scheduled to testify on Wednesday to the House Ways and Means Committee, putting a deadline on talks on Tuesday.

A Treasury Department source said it was unclear whether there would be an official statement about the negotiations later Tuesday.