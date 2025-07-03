Cato Demanded Mass Migration, Gets $170 Billion for Deportations

The pro-migration advocates who lobbied for President Joe Biden’s mass migration are now mourning the result of their unpopular push: Congress’s elected politicians voted to accelerate deportations with $170 billion in spending.

David Bier at the Cato Institute also complained about Congress’s $170 billion response to his pro-migration policy: “The One Big Beautiful Bill would increase the amount of immigration enforcement in the United States about five-fold, would result in millions of people … being deported from this country.”

Through the Biden years, Bier and Cato cheered as Biden’s border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas, impoverished many millions of Americans by importing roughly 10 million “inadmissible” migrants, plus roughly four million legal migrants. That political shock caused the re-election of President Donald Trump with a mandate to reverse Cato’s policy.

“The amount of funding that ICE would get under this bill would be transformative for the agency,” complained Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a pro-migration advocate for the American Immigration Council, which also championed Biden’s open-borders policy.

“We’re talking nearly 20 years’ worth of detention funding to be spent only in a four-year period, and an increase to ICE’s enforcement budget beyond anything we’ve ever seen before, allowing the agency to expand mass-deportation issues over the next four years to every community nationwide,” he lamented. “We are talking about a significant increase beyond every other federal law enforcement agency.”

“This will cause so much harm,” said Todd Schulte, the president of FWD.us, a lobbying group for wealthy West Coast investors who were the principal backers for Mayorkas and his mass migration. “Pretending that supercharging an annual ICE jail & detention budget of $3.4 billion with $45 billion more isn’t a big deal is very very wrong,” he said.

“This bill would take so, so much money away from things that keep families healthier, stable and actually safe to fund a horrific expansion of an already out of control system we can’t afford,” he tweeted.

But on the same day that the bill passed, the government reported a massive jobs shift as companies hired hundreds of thousands of Americans in place of departing migrants.

The number of American-born workers employed rose by 830,000 in June, the Department of Labor said Thursday. The number of American-born workers with jobs is now at the highest level ever, exceeding the prepandemic high hit in October 2019. The labor force participation rate rose from 61.4 to 61.8 percent. The number of foreign-born workers, on the other hand, fell sharply. The Department of Labor said that the number of foreign-born workers employed in June declined by 348,000. This was the third consecutive month of declining employment of foreign-born workers. Compared with the start of the year, foreign-born employment is down by over half a million workers and American-born employment is up by over two million.

Elite opinion is also shifting, despite expensive lobbying in Washington, DC, and in the universities.

As the migrants deport, “you can [fore]see a big increase in productivity, which would mean we don’t need as many workers,” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told a House hearing in late June. That would allow higher per-capita earnings, he said.

Powell’s migration comments echo other calls for the federal government to abandon the post-1990 economic strategy of growth-by-migration and to instead revive the pre-1990 strategy of growth by productivity, technology, and innovation.

President Donald Trump’s migration policies are zig-zagging the nation towards that pre-1990 higher-wage prosperity.