America First: Foreign-Born Employment Plunges, American-Born Employment Soars

President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration is bearing fruit as the number of American-born workers soared in June while foreign-born employment plunged.

The number of American-born workers employed rose by 830,000 in June, the Department of Labor said Thursday. The number of American-born workers with jobs is now at the highest level ever, exceeding the prepandemic high hit in October 2019. The labor force participation rate rose from 61.4 to 61.8 percent.

The number of foreign-born workers, on the other hand, fell sharply. The Department of Labor said that the number of foreign-born workers employed in June declined by 348,000. This was the third consecutive month of declining employment of foreign-born workers.

Compared with the start of the year, foreign-born employment is down by over half a million workers and American-born employment is up by over two million.