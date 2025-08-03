California EV Sales Continue to Lag as Gavin Newsom Fights to Save EV Mandate

Sales of electric vehicles (EV) in California continue to stagnate, throwing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s mandate in doubt — even as the state fights to save it in court from repeal by Congress and President Donald Trump.

Newsom announced in 2020 — three weeks after a statewide power shortage in which EV owners were asked not to charge cars in the afternoon and evening — that gas-powered vehicle sales would be banned by 2035.

The regulations were finalized in 2022. But sales of EVs have lagged, thanks to cost, the time required to charge, and to “range anxiety” — the fear among drivers that they would lose battery power on the road.

Sales of EVs had already been struggling by December 2024, putting the future of Newsom’s gas-powered vehicle ban in doubt. Then, in May, Congress repealed the waiver granted to California by the outgoing Biden administration in January that purported to give authority to the state to ban gas-powered vehicles and require sales of EVs instead. Newsom and the state filed a lawsuit in response, but sales remain flat.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported:

The number of EVs registered between April and June in the Golden State came to 100,671, according to figures released by the California Energy Commission. That’s ever so slightly higher than the first-quarter figure of 100,326 but noticeably lower than the 116,813 registrations seen in the second quarter of 2024. What’s more, the market share for sales of zero-emission vehicles dropped to 21.6% from April through June, down from 23% in the first quarter and 25.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Sales are slow despite the fact that drivers only have until September 30, 2025, to take advantage of a $7,500 federal tax credit ($4,000 for used vehicles).

The San Francisco Chronicle notes that EVs will lose their special access to California’s car pool lanes will likely expire on September 30 as well, after two decades.

