White House Celebrates Gains for American Workers on Labor Day

The White House marked Labor Day by highlighting job and wage gains it says demonstrate that President Trump’s economic policies are benefiting American workers.

“As Americans across the nation mark Labor Day, President Trump stands as the champion of the American Worker,” the administration said in a statement Monday, citing employment data showing continued private-sector job creation and wage growth outpacing inflation.

The administration pointed to nonfarm payroll gains of more than 500,000 jobs since Mr. Trump took office in January, with all net employment increases coming from private employers. Federal government payrolls have declined as the administration implements workforce reductions.

Officials highlighted particularly strong performance among native-born workers, whose employment rose by approximately 2.4 million during the period, accounting for all net job gains. Employment among foreign-born workers declined over the same timeframe, reflecting what the administration characterized as the effects of enhanced immigration enforcement.

Wage growth has accelerated alongside the employment gains. Average hourly earnings rose 3.9% in July from a year earlier, while inflation-adjusted wages increased about 1.4% for blue-collar workers over the past year. The administration noted that real wages have grown every month since Mr. Trump returned to office, after falling behind inflation for 26 consecutive months during the previous administration.

Treasury Department data showed blue-collar workers experienced real wage growth of 1.7% in the first five months of the Trump administration, which officials said represented the strongest start for any president since the late 1960s.

The administration attributed the gains to trade policies that have attracted more than $8 trillion in new U.S. investment, regulatory reforms reducing compliance costs for businesses, and immigration policies designed to prioritize American workers.

“President Trump is overseeing a private sector boom,” the statement said, noting that small business sentiment has reached a five-month high while wages continue rising faster than consumer prices.