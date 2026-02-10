Watch Live: Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Testifies Before Senate

Department of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick testifies before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies on Tuesday, February 10.

Secretary Lutnick will participate in a policy event with Breitbart News in partnership with CGCN and the ALFA Institute on Wednesday.

“Secretary Lutnick has one of the most compelling personal narratives of anyone in the Trump administration,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said when announcing the event. “He also is one of the ‘highest energy’ cabinet secretaries.”