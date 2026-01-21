Breitbart News is hosting a policy event with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick as the key cabinet advisor’s profile and portfolio reach new levels of preeminence amid President Donald Trump’s reordering of the global economy.

The event, a discussion with Secretary Lutnick and Breitbart News’s Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is taking place on Wednesday morning, February 11, 2026, in Washington, DC. Breitbart News is partnering with CGCN and the ALFA Institute to put on the event.

The event comes as Trump enters the second year of his administration having revitalized the American economy and restructured the global economy through strategic tariffs, defying pundit predictions that “tarifflation” would beset the nation.

The December Consumer Price Index (CPI), released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, delivers a verdict on the great tariff inflation panic of 2025: the predicted price surge mostly didn’t happen, and it is already over, Breitbart News Economics Editor John Carney reported. Those numbers, which capture the full cycle of 2025’s tariff implementation, show that core goods prices are essentially flat and running well below the Federal Reserve’s two percent inflation target. Despite Trump’s naysayers, inflation is sustainably on a downward path.

Trump touted the “Trump economic boom” in his remarks last week at the Detroit Economic Club. He noted that the U.S. economy is growing at a rate anywhere from three to four times that of other countries and is the best on the planet.

“Secretary Lutnick has one of the most compelling personal narratives of anyone in the Trump administration,” Marlow said in a statement ahead of the event. “He also is one of the ‘highest energy’ cabinet secretaries.”

“Given his efficacy, America in 2026 is going to get more affordable, and Trump’s legacy will be that much stronger. All that makes him the ideal featured guest for our first policy discussion event of the year,” he continued.

Mike Catanzaro, CEO of CGCN, touted Lutnick for delivering for the Trump administration, saying, “Howard Lutnick has been at the apex of bringing the business-minded deal-making process of the private sector to the government, helping the president deliver trillions of dollars in future domestic investments.”

ALFA Institute’s Matt Sparks praised Lutnick as well, saying, “Secretary Lutnick’s optimistic vision and business acumen are helping reestablish America as an industrial powerhouse, driven by the technological advancements championed by the Commerce Department.”

Lutnick has played a crucial role in the success of Trump’s economy, particularly through his involvement with tariffs, traveling the globe to negotiate with American trading partners and defend America’s interests. He played an outsized role in working to pass Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” last year. Lutnick has also emerged as a key contributor working towards peace in Eastern Europe and the Middle East and in enforcing Trump’s restructuring of foreign visa programs to prioritize wages for American workers.

The Commerce Secretary has also been heavily involved in Trump’s affordability focus, emerging as a key messenger as the administration touts the Big Beautiful Bill’s benefits and other affordability initiatives heading into the 2026 midterms.

This will be Breitbart’s first policy event of 2026 after holding similar events in 2025 with Vice President JD Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.

Lutnick’s has solidified his importance as a top Trump advisor, a role likely to expand throughout 2026, particularly if the Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariffs in a much anticipated decision expected soon.