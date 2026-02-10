White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared feedback from Americans on President Donald Trump’s “Working Families Tax Cuts,” including people who said they’ve saved thousands of dollars.

The tax cuts, included in Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill,” are set to result in a “tremendous” benefit for filers this tax season, Trump told Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson in January.

The House Ways and Means Committee predicted in November that filers could see “an extra $1,000 bump to their tax refund.”

During her Tuesday press briefing, Leavitt praised the tax cuts and shared personal stories gathered by the Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC):

“Thanks to President Trump signing the largest middle class tax cut in history, this is shaping up to be the biggest tax refund season ever,” she announced. “President Trump and Republicans fundamentally believe that Americans deserve to keep more of their hard earned money, not less, which is why he fought so hard to deliver this long overdue relief.”

Touting Trump’s stance against taxing tips, overtime, and social security; auto loan interest deductions on new American-made vehicles and increases to the standard deduction in Child Tax Credits, Leavitt said “more money is flowing back into the pockets of hard working Americans.”

“We’re already hearing from everyday Americans across the country who are reporting substantial tax savings thanks to the Working Families Tax Cuts, which every single Democrat in Congress voted against,” she continued. “AMAC which represents millions of Americans, has heard directly from their more than 1,000 members already about how the Trump tax cuts are easing cost of living concerns.”

Dean and Wendy from Wisconsin said, “The new tax laws have finally put some money in our pocket. Instead of paying out $3,700 last year we got $2,500 back in refunds. That’s huge.”

Eric from Nevada said “No tax on Social Security helps tremendously” as a senior.

“The no tax on tips helps my daughter-in-law as a waitress. The no tax on overtime helps my son, who works constantly,” he stated to AMAC. “So, our family savings from the BBB could total even more than the $5,000 range. We LOVE the Trump tax cuts!”

Other examples from AMAC’s website include more seniors who thanked the president for giving them a tax break.

“These are just a few positive examples of the everyday Americans that President Trump’s tax cuts are uplifting,” Leavitt said. “We’d love to hear more from the American people across the country who are benefiting from the working families tax cuts.”

AMAC reported that respondents claimed an average tax savings of $2,832, noting that they received feedback from all 50 states.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.