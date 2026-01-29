Exclusive– Trump on Big Beautiful Bill Tax Refunds: ‘You’re Going to See Some Tremendous Numbers’

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Thursday at the world premiere of the film Melania that there will be “some tremendous numbers” when asked about the tax refunds Americans will receive this year.

Breitbart News caught up with the president and first lady Melania Trump on the red carpet of the premiere at the Trump-Kennedy Center. After the president touted lower gas prices, Breitbart News noted that Americans will also see relief in the coming months through their tax filings.

“I think so,” the president said. “You know, the Great, Big, Beautiful Bill just kicked in, and you’re going to see some tremendous numbers.”

The House Ways and Means Committee projected in November that filers could see “an extra $1,000 bump to their tax refund.”

“In total, the working families tax cuts will give American taxpayers $191 billion in net new tax relief in 2026. This level of tax relief will go a long way in helping working families make ends meet,” a release from the committee said.

Trump also told Breitbart News at the premiere that Democrats created the term “affordability” to cover for the inflation problems they created.

“Prices are down all throughout. You know, they like to talk about ‘affordability.’ It was just a term that they made … but they’re the ones that caused the problem. We inherited a mess, and the prices are way down,” he said.

“We inherited an open border with millions of people coming in … millions of criminals were allowed into our country through an open border, and we’re getting ’em out. We’re getting ’em out fast,” he added.

The president also noted that “crime in this country is at an all-time low,” and the announcement came today from Democrats.

Trump held the tenth Cabinet meeting of his administration hours before the premiere on Thursday. In just one year, he has held more cabinet meetings than former President Joe Biden did over his entire administration. Breitbart News asked Trump what this says about the transparency of his administration versus Biden’s.

“I had cameras in my Cabinet meetings, all of ’em, just about all of ’em, so it’s very transparent,” he said. “There’s never been an administration so transparent as this. We had a good Cabinet meeting today. We talked about the economy. The economy is through the roof; prices are way down. Gasoline: $1.99 a gallon; it was $4 a gallon just a year and a half ago. So a lot of great things are happening, as you know.”