Watch Live: Breitbart News Hosts Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for a Policy Discussion

Breitbart News hosts Department of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for a policy discussion on Wednesday, February 11.

The event, conducted in partnership with CGCN and the ALFA Institute, will focus on the economic plans of President Donald Trump as he enters year two of his second presidency.

“Secretary Lutnick has one of the most compelling personal narratives of anyone in the Trump administration,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said in announcing the event. “He also is one of the ‘highest energy’ cabinet secretaries.”

“Given his efficacy, America in 2026 is going to get more affordable, and Trump’s legacy will be that much stronger. All that makes him the ideal featured guest for our first policy discussion event of the year,” Marlow noted.

Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT) — who co-authored the Medicare Transaction Fraud Prevention Act last year to combat waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal entitlement program — will also speak at Wednesday’s event.