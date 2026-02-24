The Democrat party’s apparently unanimous refusal to stand up for Americans over illegal migrants was “one of the most profound moments of a truly historic speech,” Vice President JD Vance said via X.

“While some in Washington prioritize the needs of illegal immigrants, President Trump and this administration will always put American citizens first,” he added.

WATCH — Trump Shames Democrats for Refusing to Stand for Putting Americans Before Illegals:

No Democrats stood up when President Donald Trump asked them during his State of the Union speech to stand up in solidarity with American citizens over illegal migrants.

“Democrats declared to the world their searing disdain for, and profound disloyalty to, the actual citizens of the United States,” said Trump counselor Stephen Miller, adding:

They were repeatedly entreated to stand. Over and over. They refused. It was a moment that chills to the bone and which will live for a thousand years.

Zero “democrats stood for the foundational principle of all government that leaders must serve citizens before invaders,” Miller said in another message. “Never has there been a more stunning moment in Congress,” he added.

“Moment of the night: Democrats refusing to stand to affirm their allegiance to American citizens over illegal aliens,” said Trump ally Scott Jennings. “Will be signature moment of this speech. Trump nailed them.”

Democrats were not helped by the behavior of two of their immigrant peers, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI):