Trump Effect: 80 Consumer Prices Fell in March

Consumer prices rose in March, pushed higher by a sharp increase in gasoline prices. But beneath the headline increase, many prices across the economy moved the other way.

The latest Consumer Price Index showed 80 types of consumer goods posting month-to-month declines in March, including groceries, household goods, apparel, medical goods, electronics, communications services, and personal services.

The breadth of those declines has expanded in recent months. Roughly 35 percent of detailed consumer price categories fell in January, 37 percent fell in February, and nearly 40 percent fell in March. This suggests that inflation is not heating up but narrowing, while disinflationary forces are broadening.

Broad categories also declined in March. Grocery prices fell 0.2 percent. Household furnishings and supplies fell 0.2 percent. Medical care commodities fell one percent. Recreation services fell 0.4 percent.

To avoid double-counting, the list below excludes those broader categories and includes only the more specific goods and services that consumers paid less for in March.

Here are the 80 categories that fell in price in March from the prior month:

1. Admission to sporting events — down 10.1 percent

2. Other condiments — down 7.8 percent

3. Lettuce — down 3.8 percent

4. Frankfurters — down 3.6 percent

5. Eggs — down 3.4 percent

6. Other beverage materials including tea — down 2.9 percent

7. Potatoes — down 2.8 percent

8. Bacon and related products — down 2.7 percent

9. Fresh cakes and cupcakes — down 2.6 percent

10. Laundry equipment — down 2.3 percent

11. Sugar and sugar substitutes — down 1.9 percent

12. Other appliances — down 1.9 percent

13. Prepared salads — down 1.9 percent

14. Home health care — down 1.9 percent

15. Shelf stable fish and seafood — down 1.7 percent

16. Cheese and related products — down 1.5 percent

17. Ice cream and related products — down 1.5 percent

18. Motor oil, coolant, and fluids — down 1.5 percent

19. Prescription drugs — down 1.5 percent

20. Health insurance — down 1.4 percent

21. Sewing machines, fabric and supplies — down 1.4 percent

22. Flour and prepared flour mixes — down 1.2 percent

23. Dried beans, peas, and lentils — down 1.2 percent

24. Window coverings — down 1.1 percent

25. Other video equipment — down 1.1 percent

26. Recorded music and music subscriptions — down 1.1 percent

27. Breakfast cereal — down 1.0 percent

28. Carbonated drinks — down 1.0 percent

29. Butter — down 1.0 percent

30. Televisions — down 1.0 percent

31. Newspapers and magazines — down 1.0 percent

32. Smartphones — down 1.0 percent

33. Utility (piped) gas service — down 0.9 percent

34. Fresh whole chicken — down 0.9 percent

35. Other linens — down 0.9 percent

36. Snacks — down 0.9 percent

37. Clocks, lamps, and decorator items — down 0.8 percent

38. Uncooked other beef and veal — down 0.7 percent

39. Ham, excluding canned — down 0.7 percent

40. Other uncooked poultry including turkey — down 0.7 percent

41. Living room, kitchen, and dining room furniture — down 0.7 percent

42. Frozen and freeze dried prepared foods — down 0.7 percent

43. Internet services and electronic information providers — down 0.7 percent

44. Fresh sweetrolls, coffeecakes, doughnuts — down 0.6 percent

45. Breakfast sausage and related products — down 0.6 percent

46. Lunchmeats — down 0.6 percent

47. Residential telephone services — down 0.6 percent

48. Men’s suits, sport coats, and outerwear — down 0.5 percent

49. Nonelectric cookware and tableware — down 0.5 percent

50. Boys’ apparel — down 0.5 percent

51. Club membership for shopping clubs, fraternal, or other organizations, or participant sports fees — down 0.5 percent

52. Breakfast cereal — down 0.4 percent

53. Uncooked beef roasts — down 0.4 percent

54. Boys’ and girls’ footwear — down 0.4 percent

55. Used cars and trucks — down 0.4 percent

56. Vehicle parts and equipment other than tires — down 0.4 percent

57. Recreational books — down 0.4 percent

58. Canned vegetables — down 0.3 percent

59. Nonfrozen noncarbonated juices and drinks — down 0.3 percent

60. Bedroom furniture — down 0.3 percent

61. Indoor plants and flowers — down 0.3 percent

62. Nonprescription drugs — down 0.3 percent

63. Medical equipment and supplies — down 0.3 percent

64. Distilled spirits, excluding whiskey, at home — down 0.3 percent

65. Intracity mass transit — down 0.3 percent

66. Haircuts and other personal care services — down 0.3 percent

67. Fresh whole milk — down 0.2 percent

68. Men’s underwear, nightwear, swimwear, and accessories — down 0.2 percent

69. Sports equipment — down 0.2 percent

70. Leased cars and trucks — down 0.2 percent

71. Cable, satellite, and live streaming television service — down 0.2 percent

72. Apparel services other than laundry and dry cleaning — down 0.2 percent

73. Uncooked beef steaks — down 0.1 percent

74. Candy and chewing gum — down 0.1 percent

75. Other sweets — down 0.1 percent

76. Outdoor equipment and supplies — down 0.1 percent

77. Miscellaneous household products — down 0.1 percent

78. Cigarettes — down 0.1 percent

79. Household cleaning products — down 0.3 percent

80. Crackers, bread, and cracker products — down 1.5 percent