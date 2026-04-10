Trump Effect: 80 Consumer Prices Fell in March

Consumer prices rose in March, pushed higher by a sharp increase in gasoline prices. But beneath the headline increase, many prices across the economy moved the other way.
The latest Consumer Price Index showed 80 types of consumer goods posting month-to-month declines in March, including groceries, household goods, apparel, medical goods, electronics, communications services, and personal services.
The breadth of those declines has expanded in recent months. Roughly 35 percent of detailed consumer price categories fell in January, 37 percent fell in February, and nearly 40 percent fell in March. This suggests that inflation is not heating up but narrowing, while disinflationary forces are broadening.
Broad categories also declined in March. Grocery prices fell 0.2 percent. Household furnishings and supplies fell 0.2 percent. Medical care commodities fell one percent. Recreation services fell 0.4 percent.
To avoid double-counting, the list below excludes those broader categories and includes only the more specific goods and services that consumers paid less for in March.
Here are the 80 categories that fell in price in March from the prior month:
1. Admission to sporting events — down 10.1 percent
2. Other condiments — down 7.8 percent
3. Lettuce — down 3.8 percent
4. Frankfurters — down 3.6 percent
5. Eggs — down 3.4 percent
6. Other beverage materials including tea — down 2.9 percent
7. Potatoes — down 2.8 percent
8. Bacon and related products — down 2.7 percent
9. Fresh cakes and cupcakes — down 2.6 percent
10. Laundry equipment — down 2.3 percent
11. Sugar and sugar substitutes — down 1.9 percent
12. Other appliances — down 1.9 percent
13. Prepared salads — down 1.9 percent
14. Home health care — down 1.9 percent
15. Shelf stable fish and seafood — down 1.7 percent
16. Cheese and related products — down 1.5 percent
17. Ice cream and related products — down 1.5 percent
18. Motor oil, coolant, and fluids — down 1.5 percent
19. Prescription drugs — down 1.5 percent
20. Health insurance — down 1.4 percent
21. Sewing machines, fabric and supplies — down 1.4 percent
22. Flour and prepared flour mixes — down 1.2 percent
23. Dried beans, peas, and lentils — down 1.2 percent
24. Window coverings — down 1.1 percent
25. Other video equipment — down 1.1 percent
26. Recorded music and music subscriptions — down 1.1 percent
27. Breakfast cereal — down 1.0 percent
28. Carbonated drinks — down 1.0 percent
29. Butter — down 1.0 percent
30. Televisions — down 1.0 percent
31. Newspapers and magazines — down 1.0 percent
32. Smartphones — down 1.0 percent
33. Utility (piped) gas service — down 0.9 percent
34. Fresh whole chicken — down 0.9 percent
35. Other linens — down 0.9 percent
36. Snacks — down 0.9 percent
37. Clocks, lamps, and decorator items — down 0.8 percent
38. Uncooked other beef and veal — down 0.7 percent
39. Ham, excluding canned — down 0.7 percent
40. Other uncooked poultry including turkey — down 0.7 percent
41. Living room, kitchen, and dining room furniture — down 0.7 percent
42. Frozen and freeze dried prepared foods — down 0.7 percent
43. Internet services and electronic information providers — down 0.7 percent
44. Fresh sweetrolls, coffeecakes, doughnuts — down 0.6 percent
45. Breakfast sausage and related products — down 0.6 percent
46. Lunchmeats — down 0.6 percent
47. Residential telephone services — down 0.6 percent
48. Men’s suits, sport coats, and outerwear — down 0.5 percent
49. Nonelectric cookware and tableware — down 0.5 percent
50. Boys’ apparel — down 0.5 percent
51. Club membership for shopping clubs, fraternal, or other organizations, or participant sports fees — down 0.5 percent
52. Breakfast cereal — down 0.4 percent
53. Uncooked beef roasts — down 0.4 percent
54. Boys’ and girls’ footwear — down 0.4 percent
55. Used cars and trucks — down 0.4 percent
56. Vehicle parts and equipment other than tires — down 0.4 percent
57. Recreational books — down 0.4 percent
58. Canned vegetables — down 0.3 percent
59. Nonfrozen noncarbonated juices and drinks — down 0.3 percent
60. Bedroom furniture — down 0.3 percent
61. Indoor plants and flowers — down 0.3 percent
62. Nonprescription drugs — down 0.3 percent
63. Medical equipment and supplies — down 0.3 percent
64. Distilled spirits, excluding whiskey, at home — down 0.3 percent
65. Intracity mass transit — down 0.3 percent
66. Haircuts and other personal care services — down 0.3 percent
67. Fresh whole milk — down 0.2 percent
68. Men’s underwear, nightwear, swimwear, and accessories — down 0.2 percent
69. Sports equipment — down 0.2 percent
70. Leased cars and trucks — down 0.2 percent
71. Cable, satellite, and live streaming television service — down 0.2 percent
72. Apparel services other than laundry and dry cleaning — down 0.2 percent
73. Uncooked beef steaks — down 0.1 percent
74. Candy and chewing gum — down 0.1 percent
75. Other sweets — down 0.1 percent
76. Outdoor equipment and supplies — down 0.1 percent
77. Miscellaneous household products — down 0.1 percent
78. Cigarettes — down 0.1 percent
79. Household cleaning products — down 0.3 percent
80. Crackers, bread, and cracker products — down 1.5 percent
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