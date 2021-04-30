VIDEO: High Schoolers Hold ‘Back the Blue’ Walkout in Minnesota

The latest poll found that nearly double the amount of voters oppose reducing the funding for police departments around the country than suppoert itl [sic]. The registered voters surveyed showed 62 percent believe the funds should not be moved to fund other areas. At the same time, the survey found that only 33 percent are in favor.

During an interview Monday on Fox News Channel’s Hannity, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) criticized the “defund the police” movement.

“Let me state a few propositions that I think reflect common sense, and with respect to which most Americans other than the wokeristas agree,” he continued:

Number one, most cops, many of whom happened to be black, do not get up every day and go to work hoping for the opportunity to hurt a person of color. Number two, cops are necessary. If you support defunding the police, you have tested positive for stupid. Number three, it is immeasurably foolish to resist arrest. It is going to end badly, even if no one is hurt. You can’t win, the government has the bomb, it’s very dangerous, don’t resist arrest. And number four, and this is just me personally if you are a cop and when you see someone about to stab me, I would personally appreciate it if you would stop them.

“Shoot them if you have to, I don’t care who they are. I don’t consider that police misconduct. I consider that saving my life,” he explained.

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said Tuesday during an appearance on MSNBC the biggest issue with policing is recruiting, not training, “and we’ve got to pay better salaries. You’re not going to get good people for the kind of salaries that we pay these police officers.”