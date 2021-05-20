Seniors at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana are grieving the loss of a fellow student who died in the days leading up to their graduation ceremony.

The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating her death and wants to find out who sold what could be the drug fentanyl to the teen, KHOU reported Wednesday.

Eighteen-year-old Hailey Deickman’s mom and sisters bid her goodbye Tuesday while beside her hospital bed. The teenager is believed to have ingested half a street pill sold as prescription Percocet. However, it may have been one of the counterfeit pills commonly found on the streets.

“We had two young females take what appears to be maybe fentanyl,” Plaquemines Parish Sheriff, Jerry Turlich, Jr., told reporters.

The second girl is reportedly alright but the school’s community is struggling with its loss.

“We had grief counselors on-site first thing this morning. The teachers are going through a lot. They’re the ones I’m really worried about because they have to be strong for their students,” Principal Jemi Carlone noted.

The sheriff’s department will speak with Hailey’s classmates on Thursday before their commencement rehearsal.