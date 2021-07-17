VIDEO: Preschooler Battling Cancer Dubbed Honorary Deputy for a Day

A preschooler in Polk County, Florida, spent an entire day performing his dream job with law enforcement officers.

Merrick Lloyd, who has spent the past six months enduring radiation and chemotherapy treatments in his fight with cancer, recently shared his dream of becoming a sheriff with his family, so his teachers and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office took action, WTSP reported Thursday.

According to the Mayo Clinic’s website, chemotherapy is a treatment of powerful chemicals that kills fast-growing cells in a person’s body.

“Chemotherapy is most often used to treat cancer, since cancer cells grow and multiply much more quickly than most cells in the body,” the site read.

Merrick got to meet several of his heroes, including Sheriff Grady Judd, 911 dispatchers, and members of the SWAT Team. In addition, he got to wear a custom-made uniform during his shift working as an honorary deputy.