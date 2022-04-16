Report: NYC Principal Accused of Fraud Will Get $1.8 Million Desk Job

A principal in Queens, New York, who allegedly used fraud to help his school’s graduation numbers will reportedly remain on the payroll and receive a $1.8 million position.

The New York Post reported on Saturday:

Khurshid Abdul-Mutakabbir, who was removed as principal of Maspeth High School last July, won’t return to any city school as a principal, according to a settlement of misconduct charges. But he can stay on the Department of Education [DOE] payroll for another seven years. Under Abdul-Mutakabbir, Maspeth HS created fake classes, awarded credits to failing students, and fixed grades to push kids out the door, the Special Commissioner of Investigation for city schools found, confirming exposès by The Post.

According to Maspeth High School’s website, its mission was to train students to develop into “critical thinkers and life-long learners with strong character.”

DOE officials settled the charges in January and fined the man $12,000; however, he will reportedly work in an office until his retirement in November 2029:

He will have his $187,043 annual salary, receive union-negotiated pay raises, paid vacations, holidays, and health and retirement benefits, costing nearly $78,558 a year, the Post report said, adding the total came to over $1.8 million.

In 2019, Breitbart News reported, teachers at Maspeth High School said there was an unwritten “no-fail policy,” barring them from failing students, which resulted in the high school having a 98 percent graduation rate. It was also given a National Blue Ribbon in 2018.

“A Blue Ribbon is the highest honor that the federal government grants to schools,” Breitbart News also noted.

The U.S. Department of Education’s National Blue Ribbon Schools Program webpage said each year the agency sought and celebrated “schools demonstrating that all students can achieve to high levels.”

Meanwhile, a Queens teacher told the Post, “The idea that Abdul-Mutakabbir has guaranteed raises and benefits until 2029 all while doing little to nothing compared to his colleagues is unacceptable. ‘Cheat, bend the rules and be rewarded’ should be the DOE motto.”