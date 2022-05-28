This year’s graduating class at a high school in New Orleans, Louisiana, is getting lots of attention for achieving huge success.

All graduating seniors at St. Augustine High School were accepted into college, and to make the milestone even more incredible, they also earned a combined $9.2 million in scholarships, WDSU reported Friday.

According to Director of Communications and Marketing Mel Cordier, 99 grads were set to enroll in a college or university and one was preparing to join the military.

The high school shared a photo on May 19 of the graduates wearing their purple robes and gold tassels:

https://www.facebook.com/staugnola/posts/pfbid02NR7EogcFTU69a4iMaAhJQSJViuFzLS4d87Bf5cwN4FT7i2ZRvLmjiDhMxuV6mjaJl

Social media users praised the group, one person writing, “Congratulations, fellow knights. Great things await you. But remember to give a helping hand to those who need one.”

“May God continue to guide and protect them as they move forward to do great things!!” another commented.

According to its about page, the school is an all-male, college preparatory school. It was founded in the early 1950s by the Josephite priests and brothers.

Meanwhile, St. Mary’s Academy in New Orleans also reached a major goal, the school announced Monday.

“The ‘small but mighty class’ consisting of just 19 young ladies earned collectively $5.6 million dollars from several universities across the nation. The young ladies were also accepted into more than 100 universities,” it said in its social media post: https://www.facebook.com/maryitecentral/posts/pfbid01QDSnvuoMffsZHw4QkqMdNpLVu3HKGpeXHhBTbb9ZQ4PoXWDhs28QJEbtUZj84v2l

Over the past 20 years, the academy has enjoyed a 100 percent graduation rate and all graduates were accepted into university.

“This year’s class is the smallest since the 1930s,” the post continued.

Followers expressed their joy at the news and congratulated the young scholars.

“Class of 2022. You are now amongst an Elite Group of Outstanding Ladies, that have Carved an outstanding path for themselves,” one person wrote.

“This is such a big accomplishment for these young ladies and Saint Mary’s Academy! It speaks volumes about the dedication of the entire staff,” another said.