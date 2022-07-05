A school board director in Washington state plans to host and teach a sex education class on topics such as gender identity and “sexual anatomy for pleasure and reproduction” for children as young as nine at a sex shop she owns.

Jenn Mason, who is on her second term as the Bellingham School District board director, is advertising two events, titled “Uncaring Academy,” one for children aged 9 to 12 and another one for teenagers aged 13 to 18, at her sex shop named “WinkWink,” in August.

Breitbart News previously covered this individual in May as Mason hosted a “Queer Youth Open Mic Night” at the same sex shop for ages 0 to 18.

WinkWink, located approximately 88 miles north of Seattle, describes itself as a “woman-owned, identity-inclusive” sex store that is “not creepy” and that is “open to all ages,” despite having to be over 18 and provide ID to purchase any items in the store.

Some of the topics that Mason will be teaching in the three-hour courses — advertised toward children — include:

Healthy relationships and relationship models

The science of puberty

Consent and communication

Gender and sexual identities

Sexual anatomy for pleasure and reproduction [emphasis added]

What IS sex? Kinds of solo and partnered sexual activities

Safer sex practices for all kinds of sexual activities

The ethics and realities of sexualized media and pornography

The event description page says the purpose of these teaching topics is to help “young people to feel comfortable around these topics so that they can advocate for their own bodies, health, and well-being.”

In an email provided to the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, Mason defended the classes she plans to teach:

The class for 9 to 12 year olds is an introduction to topics related to relationships, puberty, bodies, and sexuality. We focus on what makes healthy vs. unhealthy friendships and romantic relationships, the science of how puberty works, consent and personal boundaries, defining ‘sex’, and discussing why people may or may not choose to engage in sexual activities[.] This course includes understanding the basics of sexual anatomy, including the names and function of body parts related to reproduction and pleasure. We also cover the basics of biological sex, gender identity, gender expression, and sexual orientation. While some people think of sex as only being when a penis goes in a vagina, ‘sex’ can really be any activity that a person does with themselves or others to become aroused[.] There’s no such thing as ‘real’ sex and it’s okay if your definition of sex is different from someone else’s.

KTTH noted that Mason is hosting the classes in a private capacity and not as a public school director or in association with the Bellingham School District.

As Mason attempts to put a positive spin on the classes, some Twitter users expressed their disgust towards the upcoming event.

“What this lady is doing is perverse. 9yr olds don’t need to be associated with a sex shop for one, at all, let alone how to’s/what/why sex is pleasurable[.] Starting to get disgusting,” one user wrote.

Another user said, “Jenn Mason is a deviant and should never have anything to do with children, let alone take 9-year-olds to her sex shop and the fact that she’s a school board director…”

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.