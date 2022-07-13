The National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS) is set to host racially segregated groups to discuss racial diversity and equity.

The segregated groups, referred to as “affinity groups,” are defined by membership in a specific racial or ethnic identity group according to the NAIS website.

The purpose of the affinity groups is to “provide an opportunity for sharing and exploring your life and experiences within safe and supportive spaces defined by membership in a specific racial or ethnic identity group,” the NAIS explains. There are 10 different affinity groups, including “Latinx,” “First Nations,” “Black, African American,” and one titled the “White, European Awareness & Accountability Group.”

The site makes the racially and ethnically exclusive nature of the affinity groups clear, saying that in order to “preserve the safety and integrity of each affinity group space,” participants “should attend only those sessions that correspond with the racial and ethnic identity to which you belong.”

But despite the affinity group sessions being explicitly racially exclusionary, one of their stated purposes is to assist participants in “envisioning and sharing strategies for greater racial and ethnic diversity, equity, and inclusion in NAIS-member schools and communities.”

An attached document, titled “NAIS Equity and Justice Program Principles for Conversational Leadership and Shared Work,” instructs participants in the racially segregated groups to “Recognize, acknowledge, and mitigate power dynamics that reinforce cultural dominance and impede authenticity.”

The affinity group sessions will be held at the upcoming People of Color Conference, which trains teachers, staff, and other private school personnel how to incorporate critical race theory into the curriculum and culture of their respective schools.

Breitbart News previously revealed that the People of Color Conference was started by Randolph Carter, a former Black Panther. The conference has previously hosted talks with titles such as “Cultivating Anti-Racists and Activists in Kindergarten” and even “Decolonizing the Minds of Second Graders.” Other presentations have showcased slides with titles such as “Burn Shit Down” and maligned the “White People Way.”

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com