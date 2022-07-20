Report: L.A. Public Schools Imposing Radical Gender Ideology on K-12 Students

A report by Christopher Rufo at City Journal on Wednesday reveals training documents that suggest the Los Angels Unified School District (LAUSD) is training teachers to introduce radical gender ideology to children as young as kindergarten.

Rufo, whose investigations have exposed the use of Critical Race Theory in corporate boardrooms, public schools, and government, has now exposed the use of gender theory to indoctrinate students in one of the nation’s largest school districts.

Rufo writes:

I have obtained a trove of publicly accessible documents from Los Angeles Unified that illustrates the extent to which gender ideology has entered the mainstream of the nation’s second-largest school district. Since 2020, the district’s Human Relations, Diversity, and Equity department has created an infrastructure to translate the basic tenets of academic queer theory into K-12 pedagogy. The materials include a wide range of conferences, presentations, curricula, teacher-training programs, adult-driven “gender and sexuality” clubs, and school-sponsored protests. … Finally, Los Angeles Unified has gone all-in on “trans-affirming” indoctrination. The Human Relations, Diversity, and Equity department has flooded the district with teaching materials, including, for example, videos from the consulting firm Woke Kindergarten encouraging five-year-olds to experiment with gender pronouns such as “they,” “ze,” and “tree” and to adopt nonbinary gender identities that “feel good to you.” The district requires teachers to use a student’s desired name and pronoun and to keep the student’s gender identity a secret from parents if the student so desires. In other words, Los Angeles public schools can facilitate a child’s transition from one gender to another without notifying parents. And the district is far from neutral: it actively celebrates sexual identities such as “pansexual,” “sexually fluid,” “queer,” “same-gender-loving,” and “asexual,” and gender identities such as “transgender,” “genderqueer,” “agender,” “bigender,” “gender nonconforming,” “gender expansive,” “gender fluid,” and “two-spirit.”

One of the “Woke Kindergarten” videos referenced in teaching materials is the 2020 video below:

I have obtained a trove of documents from the district’s Human Relations, Diversity, and Equity department, which has created an entire infrastructure to translate the basic tenets of academic Queer Theory into K-12 pedagogy. pic.twitter.com/9vYlOoEXWh — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 20, 2022

LAUSD policy also requires school staff to hide a student’s gender identity from parents, if necessary:

When communicating with a student’s parent, legal guardian, or educational rights holder (“parent”), school personnel should be aware that the student may not have disclosed their gender identity to their parents. … [S]chool personnel shall take into consideration the safety, health and well-being of the student in deciding whether to disclose the student’s gender identity or expression to parents.

Earlier this week, Assistant U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine urged states to make “gender-affirmation” treatment, including hormones and surgery, available to children in public school systems.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.