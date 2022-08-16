A group of Rome High School football players used strength and courage to save a woman’s life recently in Georgia.

Friday started out normal until the players saw a major car crash occur in front of their school, Fox 5 reported.

The young men whose names are Antwion Carey, Alto Moore, Tyson Brown, Cesar Parker and Treyvon Adams, had just arrived when the incident took place and they knew it was up to them to respond.

The students ran toward the driver and realized she was trapped inside the vehicle with no way to escape on her own.

A teacher whose name is Luis Goya called 911 as the young men tried to rescue the woman, according to 11 Alive journalist Kaitlyn Ross.

A photo showed the young men near the badly damaged car:

These kids are quick on the field – but faster in their courage. When the Rome, Georgia Football Players witnessed a… Posted by Kaitlyn Ross 11Alive on Friday, August 12, 2022

“Once she reached out for my hand she was saying help,” Antwion recalled of the scene.

The vehicle’s door was crushed and refused to open. Therefore, the students tried to get it open as time was running out.

“He grabbed one side of the door and I grabbed the other side, and we were like bending it down,” Alto explained of their rescue effort.

The group was able to extract her from the car and move her to a safe area. Moments later, they checked on the people in the other vehicle.

Goya recalled in a social media post what happened. He said of the woman, “She was shaking and still in panic, but our RHS boys gave her comfort and were able to help her.”

The young men later told Fox they did not think but simply acted.

“We weren’t worried about ourselves, we were worried about the lady,” Tyson commented.

The woman was eventually transported to a local hospital and authorities said she suffered cuts and bruises but was expected to be fine.

Social media users praised the group and one person wrote, “What an example these young men have set! Thank you for being such great role models!”

“God bless each one of them,” another person commented.