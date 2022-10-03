The Arizona GOP launched an advertisement against Superintendent Kathy Hoffman, accusing her of putting minors at risk by promoting an online chat where children meet with adults to talk about sexuality.

The advertisement says “Pedophiles don’t need a van or candy to prey on children, just an internet connection and a little help from Arizona’s Democrat Superintendent Kathy Hoffman.”

🚨ATTENTION PARENTS🚨@kathyhoffman_az continues to promote an online chat for kids that mixes vulnerable minors with adults. Facilitated in part by Planned Parenthood, it does not require parental approval to join and features discussions on sex and polyamorous relationships. pic.twitter.com/KsLD08fDp7 — Republican Party of Arizona (@AZGOP) September 28, 2022

It goes on to explain that the Arizona Department of Education promoted QChat, an online chat site where children can talk to adults about sexuality, transgenderism, political activism, and even witchcraft.

The advertisement explains “Hoffman is being sued for adding QChat, a site for minors to talk to unlicensed strangers about sexuality, to the Arizona Department of Education website.”

The advertisement goes on to say “QChat allows kids to chat without parental approval and even has a quick escape feature for children to hide the website from their parents.”

“To empower parents and protect our children, we must fire Kathy Hoffman this November,” the advertisement concludes.

An investigation from Breitbart News originally revealed the Arizona Department of Education’s promotion of QChat. The report noted that QChat features conversations on “Queer Youth Activism,” “Gender Affirmation Surgeries,” and “Drag Culture.”

Other topics include astrology, tarot cards, and polyamorous relationships.

Perhaps most concerning of all, several conversation topics appear to encourage children to isolate themselves from their family while creating a stronger bond with their “chosen family.” One conversation was titled “how to deal with family during the holidays,” while another was called “finding chosen family.”

The investigation resulted in Democrat Superintendent Kathy Hoffman, the top education official in the state of Arizona, coming under a lawsuit.

Another Breitbart News investigation also revealed that QChat was promoted by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), which resulted in eight Republican Congressman, led by Representative Dan Bishop, writing a letter to the CDC demanding answers.

I led a letter with my colleagues demanding answers from the CDC on why they are promoting Q Chat, an online chat designed to be hidden from parents, where children discuss topics like sex change operations, polyamory, and sexuality. Read our full letter: pic.twitter.com/7PNYbtlJPY — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) July 27, 2022

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com