Two teachers are no longer employed by the Lake Havasu Unified School District (LHUSD) in Arizona once inappropriate content was allegedly filmed on school grounds.

Eighth grade Thunderbolt Middle School science teacher Samantha Peer reportedly stepped down on Oct. 31 and her husband, a fourth grade teacher whose name is Dillon Peer, was fired earlier this month, Today’s News-Herald reported Thursday:

While the district did not provide a reason for the termination, Samantha Peer appears to maintain an explicit online OnlyFans account that also features her husband, Dillon. OnlyFans is a subscription based social media site where users can sell and purchase content including explicit adult content. Peer also allegedly posted the explicit material on other social media sites like Reddit.

Middle school students apparently found Peer’s account and circulated the images to their classmates.

An email from the Thunderbolt administration told parents about the issue and said, “The images depicted did not happen during the school day and the person depicted no longer works for LHUSD.”

In a video posted Saturday, Samantha Peer identified herself and claimed her teaching salary made it difficult to make ends meet.

“I created content at the beginning of the summer in order to earn extra money on the side to help pay for our basic necessities that our salaries were no longer meeting,” adding she blocked the state of Arizona on her OnlyFans account so no one in the state could access it:

Meanwhile, parents expressed outrage over what happened, one woman saying, “She has no care knowing that these students have seen her everything and on students’ desks.”

“And that was one of my friend’s daughter’s desks and she is just mortified over this situation,” the parent continued, adding, “She was sharing these links to her sex site on her social media accounts which are public which children follow her.”

The OnlyFans site hosts user-generated content and reportedly specializes in nudes, according to Family Zone.

“It’s a business model is best described as direct-to-consumer pornography,” the site read, adding it was a “special risk for underage girls, lured by the opportunity to make easy money.”

Last year, a mother in Orange County, Florida, was allegedly banned from volunteering at her children’s school once someone told school officials about her OnlyFans account, Breitbart News reported.