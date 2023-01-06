Hillary Clinton to Share Global Affairs Wisdom at Columbia University

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is joining Columbia University as a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and as a fellow at Columbia World Projects, the institution announced Thursday.

A special focus for the former U.S. Secretary of State will be on global affairs as gleaned from more than 40 years in the public eye.

“I have had the great pleasure of knowing Hillary personally for three decades, since her early days as first lady of the United States,” Columbia president Lee C. Bollinger said in a press release Thursday.

“Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the University’s missions of research and teaching.”

This is not Clinton’s first step into the sheltered world of academe.

As Breitbart News reported, in 2020 she was named as the first female chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Clinton was subsequently booed as a “war criminal” ahead of her inauguration into that position.

UPI reports Clinton said she is looking forward to the new roles, adding, “Columbia’s commitment to educating the next generation of U.S. and global policy leaders, translating insights into impact, and helping to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges resonates personally with me.”

Clinton will begin teaching students in the 2023-2024 academic year.