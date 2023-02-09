Two former Georgia elementary school employees are “no longer teaching” after an alleged sexual relationship between them caused a scandal.

Dr. Dana Simmons, who served as principal of Banks County Elementary School, and Dylan Charles, who was employed by the school as a gym teacher, have both vacated their posts on the heels of an investigation that determined that “there is conclusive evidence of a sexual relationship” between them.

“Dr. Dana Simmons has resigned her position as principal,” Dr. Ana Hopkins, superintendent of Banks County Schools, announced in a statement on the school system’s Facebook page.

Hopkins indicated that Charles is also “no longer teaching” in a statement she gave to Fox 5.

The outlet also noted the Georgia Professional Standards Commission (GaPSC) is reviewing the case.

The investigation, which was conducted by John Grant and Dr. Robert Shaw of the GaPSC at the request of the Banks County Board of Education, notes, “There is evidence sexual activity occurred” at the school. The report cites a “picture taken in the bathroom adjacent to the principal’s office” in support of this finding, as well “Admission by Dylan Charles” himself.

“Mr. Charles admitted he and Dr. Simmons routinely used the school to meet and engage in sexual activities,” per the report.

Fox 5 noted Kelsey Charles, the wife of Dylan Charles and a fellow instructor at the school, has also been implicated in the scandal, having reportedly resigned in the aftermath:

According to “Banks News Today,” a third employee resigned Wednesday She is identified as Kelsey Charles, a 3rd-grade teacher at the school. According to the board of education report, she is married to Dylan Charles and told investigators she recorded sexual encounters between her husband and Simmons.

According to the report, Kelsey Charles told investigators she knew about husband’s alleged affair with Simmons, having even watched and recorded their alleged encounters. Further, she claimed Simmons sought her permission to pursue a sexual relationship with her husband and asserted that during a meeting between herself and Simmons, the former superintendent promised to help her and her husband with their careers.

The superintendent told Fox 5 that police have seen the report and found no evidence of criminal activity.

