Idaho Gov. Brad Little (R) signed legislation Thursday that will ban boys who identify as girls from using girls’ restrooms in public schools.

The bill will ban students in Idaho from using restrooms that do not correspond with their sex.

Senate Bill 1100 takes effect on July 1st and will require public schools to provide sex-specific bathrooms, locker rooms, dressing areas, showers, and overnight accommodations.

“Requiring students to share restrooms and changing facilities with members of the opposite biological sex generates potential embarrassment, shame, and psychological injury to students,” the bill states.

Students will soon be able to take legal action against schools if they allow people to use facilities that do not correspond to their sex, or if they fail to take “reasonable steps” to prevent students from using facilities not corresponding to their sex.

Republican State Rep. Ted Hill, who sponsored the bill, explained his support for the legislation, telling CNN that it recognizes the rights of everyone.

He stated:

[The bill] Recognized the rights for young girls to be safe and secure in a place where they are most vulnerable, same for the boys to be safe and secure where they are most vulnerable, and the rights for everyone else to be safe, secure and comfortable in a place where they are most vulnerable.

Similar legislation has been passed and signed in Iowa and Arkansas. The legislative efforts to ensure that school bathrooms are not used by those who belong to the opposite sex come as several states fight the many outgrowths of transgender ideology.



Wyoming, for example, recently banned men from women’s sports. In Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee recently signed legislation banning the use of sex change operations, cross-sex hormone treatment, and puberty blockers on minors. He also signed legislation banning drag performances on public property and in the presence of children.

The effort to defend children sparked protests both in support of and against the legislation, with one video from Breitbart News capturing a confrontation between the two opposing sides.

Protesters in favor of child transgenderism carried signs reading “Trans girls need guns” and “End the war on queer bodies” at one demonstration.

In Kentucky, lawmakers in the State House passed a bill to prohibit healthcare professionals from attempting to medically transition minors, which would “require an investigation of any report of provision of gender transition services to a person under the age of 18 years” and also “require revocation of the provider’s license if confirmed and termination of public funding for a public employee.”

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey issued an emergency regulation on medical interventions, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and sex change operations, that seek to change a minor’s sex.

He also established a hotline where members of the public can report the use of so-called “gender-affirming care” on minors.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com