A charter high school in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Los Angeles is sending its entire graduating class to four-year universities.

This is the fourth time in five years Collegiate Charter High School in Boyle Heights has seen all of its students go on to seek a higher education, KTLA reported.

A report by the University of Southern California found that 50% of residents in Boyle Heights are foreign born.

The charter school hosted a “Special Signing Day” where the 45 students revealed what school they will be attending in the fall. For many of the students, they will be the first in their family to attend college, and some are even the first to graduate high school.

There are 206 students enrolled in the school, 95% of whom are Hispanic or Latino.

In addition to learning the core subjects, 20% of students at the charter school are also English learners. More than one quarter of its students have an individualized education program designed to help students with special learning needs.

Principal Hector Alvarado said the graduating students have a bright future, and he believes they will “help solve some of the biggest, toughest problems our society faces today.”

“These 45 Collegiate scholars are proving that, with the right support, a rigorous curriculum, and dedicated teachers, any student can reach their college dreams in the city of Los Angeles,” Alvarado told KTLA.

In the past five years, the student body has grown by 20%. It is completely free, and receives funding from the federal government and the state of California.

California has more students enrolled in charter schools than any other state, with nearly 700,000, according to Public Charter.org. Since the 2005-2006 school year, the number of students enrolled in charter schools across the country has more than tripled.

Research found that school districts with a minimum of 10% of their students enrolled in charter school see an increase in their test scores and graduation rates.