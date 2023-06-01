While most 12-year-olds may be preoccupied with learning the newest TikTok dance, Fiona Currie is graduating from Los Angeles City College with an associate’s degree in studio arts.

Currie enrolled in the dual-immersion program offered to students K-12 when she was nine years old.

“So many people might feel like doing this is crazy and impossible,” Currie told ABC7. “If you put your mind into something, it’s never impossible.”

She will graduate with a 4.0 GPA.

The college’s dean of student services, Armineh Dereghishian, said students like Currie are the reason they show up every day.

Currie started taking classes during the pandemic on her computer. On the first day of classes, Currie’s father, Roderick Currie, recounts how surprised the professors were to see her on the screen.

“The professor said ‘Little girl, is your mom or dad taking this class?’ Fiona laughed and said ‘No, I’m the student,’ Roderick said. “The professor looked shocked but that’s when we knew that Fiona was going to be OK.”

The ninth grader is homeschooled to help protect her mom, who has lupus, a condition “which attacks the immune system,” ABC7 reported.

Currie said she enjoys the work. “The only reason I really like college is because it gives me something to work on, and it also gives me so many opportunities to expand my artistic abilities,” Currie said.

Currie is set to walk in Los Angeles City College’s graduation ceremony on June 6. She plans to continue to take classes while she finishes high school.

In 2021, Los Angeles City College was ranked as the second best community college in California and number six nationwide by Academic Influence.