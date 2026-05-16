Nebraska State Auditor Mike Foley has revealed that tips regarding fraud in his state have been surging as officials work to safeguard taxpayer money.

Foley told Fox News, “It’s just extraordinary the explosion of phone calls and allegations and emails and so forth that are pouring into my office,” the outlet reported Saturday.

According to his bio on the state government website, Foley previously served as the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts and during his tenure exposed “many millions of dollars of waste, fraud and inefficiency in government operations,” the site read.

President Donald Trump’s administration has been working to combat the nationwide problem through the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud led by Vice President JD Vance.

“And as the media focuses on this more and more, it just makes the phone ring all the more, which is fine,” Foley said. “We’re happy to receive those calls and try to filter through them and find out which ones are the most legitimate ones for us to pursue. But it’s clearly on the rise.”

Earlier this year, a coalition of conservative state financial officers who said they had already uncovered and stopped billions in taxpayer waste pledged to join Vance in the fight, Breitbart News reported.

Most recently, Vance exposed the theft of $15 million in Medicaid funding allegedly by one migrant in Maine.

“Fraud is exactly what happens when you’ve got a government that is not fighting for the American people but is fighting for fraudsters and illegal aliens. And it has to stop. And under the Trump administration, we are fighting it every single day,” the vice president stated.

Meanwhile, Foley told Fox he has been working to crack down on what he said was taxpayer money allegedly being wasted by state workers who were driving GPS-tracked state vehicles for trips to liquor stores and personal errands.

“Nebraska regrettably is a high-tax state and people know that,” he said, “and they’re fed up with these high taxes, and they know that money is not being spent properly in so many instances, and they are relying on me and my office to catch this kind of thing, and we’re doing a good job.”