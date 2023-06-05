A New Jersey father’s dedication and hard work has finally paid off and his family could not be prouder of him.

Desmond Durham worked three jobs and studied late into the night while also parenting his son for the past two years because he had a big goal in mind, Good Morning America reported Monday.

He teaches children during the day, works with adults trying to earn their GED’s, and also leads in a youth basketball program, according to ABC 7.

“Dedication, hard work, long days, long nights, just the will,” Durham said.

His schedule meant he had to get up between 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. to make sure his son ate and had his homework done before the day took off.

“I probably didn’t go to bed until 12 a.m., maybe 1 a.m. every night, just to wake back up and do it all over again. But I knew the dream was real,” Durham recalled.

On May 23, he graduated from Montclair State University with a master’s in arts and educational leadership.