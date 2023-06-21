PHOTOS: Another Brawl in Glendale over LGBTQ+ Curriculum

A brawl broke out — again — outside a meeting of the Glendale United School District school board, north of Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday evening over a LBGT curriculum — the second such brawl in a month.

Two weeks ago, as Breitbart News reported, protesters on both sides of the issue squared off, and some fought:

Fights broke out Tuesday between a group of conservative protesters and left-wing counter-demonstrators outside a school board meeting in Glendale, California, that discussed LGBT issues in the curriculum. … [L]ast month, parents in nearby North Hollywood pulled their children out of a local school to protest a Pride month assembly. Many of the parents were conservative Christians from the Armenian community. The boycott was accompanied by a protest outside the school, in which parents and sympathetic activists voiced their opposition to teaching about alternative sexualities and gender transitions in the school.

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Times noted, the LGBT issue was not on the agenda, but it did not matter:

Around 7:15 p.m., a physical confrontation took place in the parking lot of a church near the district office on North Jackson Street where the meeting was held, drawing dozens of the protesters. Glendale police intervened. … Although Tuesday’s board meeting had no Pride-related issues on the agenda, dozens of anti-LGBTQ+ activists gathered in the parking lot and lined up to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting. … Unlike at the June 6 meeting, which was dominated by pro-LGBTQ+ speakers, Tuesday’s speakers were more evenly split. Some railed against school board members and equated inclusion of LGBTQ+-related teaching materials to pedophilia; others thanked the board for its support of LGBTQ+ students.

The past two years have seen a nationwide pushback by parents against the inclusion of transgender ideology and Critical Race Theory concepts in public school curricula, both championed by the Biden adminsitration.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.