‘Age Doesn’t Matter’: 16-Year-Old Celebrates Earning Nursing Degree

A teenager who got her college degree before her driver’s license is inspiring others to pursue their dreams.

Recent Arizona State University graduate Elliana Tenenbaum joined her fellow students Thursday for a celebration to honor their accomplishments, AZFamily.com reported Friday.

Tenenbaum enrolled in an accelerated nursing program when she was 15 and finished it one year later to get her bachelor’s of science in nursing.

“I’m incredibly excited. It’s a culmination of all the dedication put into this program and nursing,” she commented.

During the process, Tenenbaum never took her eyes off the goal and noted that “I knew this was the right path for me, and why hold myself back when I could get started?”

An image from 2022 shows Tenenbaum surrounded by other students as they work to accomplish their career goals together:

Move over Doogie Howser, M.D.

Elliana Tenenbaum will graduate with her BSN next summer and will turn 16 in the fall, making her the youngest @asunursing student graduate ever. https://t.co/fzSxe2lTiJ pic.twitter.com/0sZLNqC0Vu — Arizona State University (@ASU) July 12, 2022

The young graduate’s father, Steven Tenenbaum, is a doctor, so it is easy to understand why she was always interested in a medical career and took college courses as a high schooler.

Her father is extremely proud of her accomplishments, stating, “Her ability to learn things is very impressive. The ability to dedicate herself to work hard is amazing.”

Video footage shows the 16-year-old practicing caring for patients:

“You know what, age doesn’t matter. You could be 99 years old and a fantastic nurse; you could be 12 and a wonderful nurse, as long as you’re passionate about what you do,” she told ABC 15, while also describing her father as someone who cares for his patients by listening to their health concerns.

Now, she is ready to move forward in her chosen career.

“Already have been applying to some nursing jobs. In the near future, want to pursue a doctor or nurse practice,” she explained.

As for transportation, she currently has a driver’s permit. So, for now, she will need a ride if she gets hired for one of her dream jobs.