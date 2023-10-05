Report: Missouri Teacher in Trouble for OnlyFans Account Quits to Make Porn

A 28-year-old teacher in Missouri is planning to focus on her OnlyFans account after resigning from her school position, per a report.

Brianna Coppage stepped down once school administrators suspended her for having an account on the adult content site, she told The Messenger during an interview on Tuesday:

She claims she did not want to fight the school district, adding, “I knew that nothing was ever going to be the same if I went back so that was just the best option.”

She worked as an English teacher at St. Clair High School until being placed on leave recently. The move occurred once the district learned about her OnlyFans account and conducted an interview with the young woman, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“It was kind of always like this cloud hanging over my head, like I never knew when I would be discovered. Then, about two weeks ago, my husband and I were told that people were finding out about it. So I knew this day was coming,” Coppage said on September 28 about being placed on leave.

The former teacher told The Messenger she did not want the school to continue being criticized. “I would like the education of students to be able to return to normal, they deserve to have a great year,” she said. Coppage was working to earn a specialist degree and said she decided to start creating adult content a few months ago as a financial decision and to help pay off student loans.

She never expected anyone to find the OnlyFans account because it is only available to users who pay for a subscription.

According to the Post-Dispatch, “She doesn’t know who notified the school district of her account, but she suspects it was after she and her husband appeared in a recent video alongside two other OnlyFans performers in St. Louis who have a substantial following.”

Coppage also told the Post-Dispatch she did not make or post any of her content while on the school’s campus.

Now, she plans to “focus on her OnlyFans account and lean into the online space — both to make more money and because, she said, she enjoys the work,” The Messenger report continued, adding that her income has increased since her account was discovered.

According to the nonprofit group Fight the New Drug, pornography use results in negative affects on the user and society.

The organization says pornography negatively impacts relationships, it can become habit-forming, it has the potential to fuel violence and abuse, it hurts a person’s sexual function, changes a person’s brain, and can also cause mental health problems.

The group also said, “In the porn industry, there is virtually no way to guarantee that any piece of pornographic content is truly consensual, ethical, or even legal.”

“The unfortunate truth is that the porn industry has an extensive history of profiting from nonconsensual content and abuse, even ignoring victims’ pleas to remove abusive content,” the group noted, adding that it is also connected to the problem of sex trafficking.

In September, Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) wrote to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) saying the Instagram and OnlyFans platforms are helping expand the illegal child trafficking industry online, according to Breitbart News.

Nehls said, “Instagram and OnlyFans.com are blatantly facilitating the purchase of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). This is completely unacceptable.”

Nehls’s letter urged an immediate investigation:

Children should not be victims of crimes for the financial gain of social media companies. This is why I am calling on the FTC to immediately investigate both Instagram and OnlyFans.com and establish effective guardrails for credit card companies, such as Mastercard and Visa, who allow the purchase of content displaying the sexual abuse of children.

“We must do everything possible to protect our most vulnerable from this horrific Epstein Island-like industry and pursue their traffickers to the fullest extent,” he stated.