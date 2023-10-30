An anonymous donor’s generosity has touched the hearts of the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-area Catholic community through a multi-million-dollar contribution to a high school financial aid fund.

Over the past three years, that same unnamed individual has contributed almost $7.5 million to the St. Pope John Paul Tuition Opportunity Partnership (TOP), the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported.

Catholic schools in the dioceses of Pittsburgh and the nearby town of Greenburg announced in September a joint program called Building a Bridge, which connects kids with a high school in their faith.

“The program allows students to receive a continuous Catholic school education from pre-­kindergarten through 12th grade at either St. Joseph High School in Natrona Heights, Harrison, or Greensburg Central Catholic Junior-Senior High School [GCC],” the local newspaper reported.

The high schools are in different dioceses.

“I would like to thank he or she, whoever donated the money, because without this person, we would not be able to have as many people going to these Catholic schools,” said an eighth-grade student at Mary Queen of Apostles School.

The student and her twin sister plan to continue their education at GCC and are thankful for the fund.

“Getting this amazing education is important,” the 13-year-old told the outlet. “Some of my friends talk about how much money Catholic high school can cost, and (some) parents are not exactly happy about it, so this donor is helping.”

GCC’s enrollment has reportedly “garnered national recognition,” with a whopping 19 percent increase since 2019.

According to Greensburg Diocese spokeswoman Jennifer Miele, every GCC student receives financial assistance, and 41 percent of students are receiving TOP funding in the 2023-2024 school year, thanks to generous donors.