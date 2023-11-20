Massachusetts High School Cancels ‘USA Day’, Claims It’s Too ‘Politicized’

Boston, Massachusetts-area Wellesley High School faculty members put the kibosh on “USA Day” during its spirit week activities because the theme was viewed as overly political, Boston 25 News reported Saturday.

According to the report:

Spirit Week at Wellesley High is meant to unify the school ahead of their Thanksgiving football game. Students dress up and match each day’s theme. […] Olivia Spagnuolo is a member of the school’s Student Unification Program. Each year, the group comes up with daily themes. Their ‘USA Day’ theme was quickly shut down.

Jamie Chisum, principal of the Massachusetts high school, explained the decision in a letter:

The high school Administration decided not to go forward with that spirit theme because it felt really different than the other themes kids came up with for the week. We felt that the topic has been politicized beyond our school and we wanted to avoid politics. We’ve had Mismatch Monday, Tropical Tuesday, Western Wednesday, Team Jersey Thursday and today was Fitness Friday. Monday is Monochrome Monday and Tuesday is Pajama day. Spirit Week is intended to be a light and fun way for our students to get excited about our pep rally and Thanksgiving Day football game.

Chisum added, “We acknowledge that the impact for some people has been just the opposite of our intention and that we have inadvertently politicized this activity.” The principal concluded by apologizing for the backlash prompted by the move.

“I am definitely sorry for any negative effect this has had on kids and families,” he said.

Despite the school’s decision, numerous students and parents wore pro-American attire on Friday.