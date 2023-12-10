San Francisco Parents Fight Back, Demand Action on Pro-Palestinian Walkout

A group of parents in San Francisco who spearheaded the recall of three school board members last year is demanding that action be taken against an outside group that organized a walkout of pro-Palestinian students chanting radical slogans in October.

As Breitbart News reported at the time:

High school students in several San Francisco Bay Area high schools staged a walkout on Wednesday in solidarity with the Palestinians — and with the Hamas terrorist group that attacked Israel on October 7, murdering over [1,200] Israelis. Video of the protest shows students chanting, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” which is a call for the destruction of Israel and the genocide of its Jewish population. Some chanted Islamist slogans as they demonstrated, vowing to fight for Gaza with their “souls” and their “blood.”

SF Guardians, which led the successful 2022 recall effort, is demanding that the district end its contract with the Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC), which organized the walkout.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

A group of San Francisco parents is now calling for the district to void a contract with the San Francisco-based Arab Resource and Organizing Center, or AROC, saying the group encouraged and helped organize the action, which interfered with classroom work and disrupted normal activities, in violation of the agreement. The founders of SF Guardians, which successfully led the effort to recall three city school board members in 2022, argue that AROC also ignored other antidiscrimination clauses in its agreement with the district by promoting antisemitic or anti-Israeli messages, including by promoting the slogan the “River to the Sea,” which many Jewish people believe implies the destruction of Israel. …

AROC is under agreement to provide a range of services at nine high schools from July 2023 to July 2026. That includes tutoring, academic support, cultural and linguistic help, family language support and classroom workshops for “leadership development and cultural empowerment,” according to a memorandum of understanding outlining the agreement. Across the bay in Oakland, dozens of teachers held an unauthorized, antisemitic “teach-in” to indoctrinate students to hate Israel last week.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.