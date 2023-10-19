WATCH: San Francisco High School March Down Hallways Demanding End to Israel

High school students in several San Francisco Bay Area high schools staged a walkout on Wednesday in solidarity with the Palestinians — and with the Hamas terrorist group that attacked Israel on October 7, murdering over 1,400 Israelis.

Video of the protest shows students chanting, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” which is a call for the destruction of Israel and the genocide of its Jewish population.

And here’s a video from Balboa High School students in San Francisco… pic.twitter.com/rtF4eTSmpZ — Zack Haber (@ZZZZZZZZZZZack) October 18, 2023

Some chanted Islamist slogans as they demonstrated, vowing to fight for Gaza with their “souls” and their “blood.”

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

High school students across San Francisco walked out of classrooms Wednesday to protest Israel’s bombing of Gaza and demand a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, organizers said. … They marched around the block at their Marina District school, waving flags and carrying banners. Some chanted in Arabic, “With our souls, with our blood, we will bring you back, Gaza.”

… It’s unclear how many students participated, but students from San Francisco public high schools including Lincoln, John O’Connell, Galileo, Balboa, Lowell, Washington and June Jordan were expected to walk out, as well as some at City College of San Francisco, according to Wassim Hage of AROC. In the East Bay, students from Oakland International Life Academy, Fremont High and Berkeley High planned to be involved.

The local Arab Resource & Organizing Center (AROC) claimed in an Instagram post: “The walkout comes in the wake of an Israeli airstrike on a major hospital in Gaza, killing at least 500 people. Students are demanding an end to US aid funding genocide in Palestine.”

However, the available evidence shows that the hospital in question was hit by an errant Palestinian terror rocket, not Israel.

There were no reports that the high school students or the organizers condemned the use of terrorism by Hamas, which included the murder of Israeli children; the rape of women; and the kidnapping of over 200 hostages, including babies and the elderly.

AROC claimed that 1,500 students participated across the Bay Area.

