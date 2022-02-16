San Francisco Voters Recall 3 School Board Members over Closures, ‘Woke’ Obsessions

San Francisco voters overwhelmingly chose to recall three school board members on Tuesday, expressing public frustration at prolonged school lockdowns and ideological obsessions.

Early results on Tuesday evening showed the recall leading by three-to-one margins in each race, and the result was later confirmed, dealing a swift verdict on “woke” ideology, left-wing coronavirus policies, and the intransigence of teachers’ unions about reopening schools during the pandemic.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) board member Alison Collins was recalled with 79% of the vote; Gabriela López was recalled with 75% of the vote; and Faauuga Molina was recalled with 72% of the vote.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this month:

At one point last year, public outrage at the school closures was so great that the city sued its own school district. And while anger stirred at the closures, the board focused on ideological priorities, such as renaming 44 schools — even those named for presidents such as George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, who were said to be relics of a white supremacist history. Even in deep-blue San Francisco, that was too far.

The recall campaign was well-funded by Silicon Valley iconoclasts such as David Sacks, and even San Francisco Mayor London Breed backed the recall.

Other recall elections loom for San Francisco, including a June 7 recall election for left-wing District Attorney Chesa Boudin, whose “criminal justice reform” policies have been widely faulted for exacerbating a crime wave in the city.

Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) handily defeated an attempted recall election, but the political environment has shifted, and as the midterm elections approach, even traditionally Democratic voters may express dissatisfaction with the blue state status quo.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.