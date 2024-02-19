Several leaders at Massachusetts’ Brockton High School are asking for major help to quell violence among students on campus.

Due to the rising violent incidents, four school committee members have asked that the state’s National Guard be sent in to monitor the young people, NBC Boston reported Sunday:

Members of the Brockton School Committee have penned a letter to the city’s mayor, urging him to ask Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey for National Guard support amid safety concerns at the high school. https://t.co/qX1v5NWbu4 pic.twitter.com/x6eeaQx2gO — Boston 25 News (@boston25) February 19, 2024

The committee members wrote a letter Thursday to Mayor Robert Sullivan, urging him to take action to prevent tragedy at the school. The letter continued:

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, we are formally requesting that you reach out to Governor Healey and request the deployment of the National Guard to assist in restoring order, ensuring the safety of all individuals on the school premises, and implementing measures to address the root causes of the issues we are facing. We understand the gravity of this request and the importance of collaboration between local and state authorities. The National Guard’s expertise in crisis management and community support can offer a vital temporary intervention, allowing for a comprehensive, long-term solution to be developed in consultation with all relevant stakeholders.

However, Mayor Robert Sullivan said he is opposed to bringing the National Guard in to help with the situation, CBS Boston reported Sunday.

During a recent emergency safety meeting, one teacher said there are no consequences when the students behave badly, according to NBC 10 Boston.

Another educator explained, “I suffer from PTSD and anxiety, and this sadly, this year has killed me. I have, this last month, been one of those teachers that has called out probably twice a week because I can’t do it”:

In 2021, students had to stand in line outside in the rain because of updated safety measures implemented by Brockton High School at the time, CBS Boston reported.

However, some parents were upset about the changes that included metal detectors and an updated bag policy:

The updated measures came a few weeks after a student was arrested for bringing a gun to school and “several other threatening social media posts prompted shelter in place orders,” the outlet said.

Regarding the recent request for assistance from the National Guard, a representative with Gov. Maura Healey’s office said, “Our administration is committed to ensuring that schools are safe and supportive environments for students, educators and staff. We are aware of concerns raised about Brockton High School and are in touch with local officials.”