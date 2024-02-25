‘Talk to the Board if You Don’t Like It’: Colorado High School Locks Up Student Cell Phones All Day

A Colorado high school is making headlines for its new method to get kids to get off of their phones and pay attention in class.

When students at Colorado Springs’ Eastlake High School arrive each morning, they are now required to lock their phones in a magnetized pouch which is out of their reach until the day is over.

“We’re only here for 5 hours a day, so you can go 5 hours without your cell phone,” Principal Cassandra Berry told KRDO, explaining that the idea has been considered for years.

Following the remote-learning era of the coronavirus pandemic, students have been less engaged in class and have had increased mental health and online bullying struggles, she said.

“When they came back to school, it was hard for them to let go of that phone. It was their way of connecting with their peers. It was their way of connecting to the world,” the educator told the local station.

“We also know because of the anonymity that you can have on the Internet, students were getting bullied by other students, sometimes even during the school day, right here in the school building.”

According to Berry, she’s already noticed positive changes since implementing the no-phones policy.

However, some parents have voiced their concern over what to do in an emergency situation in which their children may need to contact them.

“The number one concern is what do I do in case of an emergency.” the principal said. “So, of course, if we ever had to evacuate the building and all of these [phones] are locked up, we do have portable unlocking devices that we automatically take out. They’re part of our first aid kit for evacuation purposes.”

The lock-pouches are part of a $2,500 system that includes portable magnets that can unlock the devices.

“We do make sure that security still has their cell phone and administration has their cell phone,” said Berry. “The front desk has their cell phone so that there are people, adults that are connected to the city to make sure we can get everyone as safe as possible, as quick as possible.”

She added that school administration has been in communication with the parents to keep them updated on the changes.

“We’ve been telling our parents since the beginning of January, this is coming. This is what it is. If you have questions, come by. Experience it. Check it out. Talk to the board if you don’t like it so that we can address all concerns,” Berry said.