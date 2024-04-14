Police: Nebraska Teacher Found Undressed with Student in Back Seat of Car

A Nebraska high school substitute teacher was arrested after being caught in a compromising position with a teenage student in the back seat of her car, before the boy fled.

Erin Ward, 45, was a teacher at Burke High School in Omaha when authorities discovered her and a 17-year-old student “undressed” in her Honda Pilot parked at a dead-end road around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, the Daily Mail reported.

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were responding to a report of a suspicious car when they happened upon the pair, viewing them rush to put their clothes back on before the teenager got into the driver’s seat and fled the scene before crashing just two blocks away.

The boy got out of the vehicle, which was later determined to belong to Ward and her husband, and ran off on foot. Police found him after over an hour of searching — wearing nothing but boxers, a T-shirt, and socks.

Ward remained at the scene and allegedly admitted to having sexual relations with the teen, who she said was a Burke student.

After the student was found, police said he was taken to “a safe place to receive care and be interviewed.”

In November, Ward shared on her X account that Burke is the “best school as a guest school teacher.”

“Favorite building to teach at…love when I get to be a bulldog,” she wrote, alongside a photo of her school lanyard.

Every school in the metro could learn something from @OPS_Burke @drasmussen43 Absolutely the best school as a guest teacher. Favorite building to teach at…love when I get to be a bulldog 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/MU8qiWgncU — Erin Ward (@ErineWard1212) November 3, 2023

Ward has since been charged with felony sexual abuse by a school employee, a class 2A felony that could come with a 20-year prison sentence.