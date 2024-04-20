Jalen Hurts Donates $200K to Install Air Conditioning in Philadelphia Public Schools

NFL superstar Jalen Hurts is giving back to the Philadelphia community with a generous $200,000 donation to the city’s school district to outfit several schools with air conditioning.

The Eagles quarterback made the “cool” donation at a Friday assembly at North Philadelphia’s Edward Gideon School as the kids screamed and cheered for him, footage captured by 6ABC shows.

The money will go toward purchasing 300 air conditioning units to be placed in ten schools around the city, the outlet reported.

“The 10 schools are Clara Barton, Gloria Casarez, Castor Gardens, D. Newlin Fell, Thomas Finletter, Fitler Academics Plus, Benjamin Franklin/Science Leadership Academy, Edward Gideon, Abram Jenks, and T. Roosevelt.”

Hurts’ amazing gift came after he saw multiple schools having to close due to the overwhelming and unsafe heat during the hotter months.

According to an improvement plan that the district released in 2023, more than 100 of its schools are in need of AC installations or upgrades.

“A 2017 report estimated the replacement value to facilities across the district to be $7.8 billion dollars,” the plan, known as “Accelerate Philly,” states.

All ten schools receiving the donation money from Hurts have previously sent students home from school due to the sweltering heat, the Philly Voice reported.

A whopping 74 Philadelphia schools dismissed students early on the first day of classes on September 10, according to the outlet.

“Philadelphia has given me so much, and I’m excited to give back to the community in a way that supports our future leaders,” Hurts said in a statement. “Ensuring our schools are equipped with essential resources like air conditioning is one step toward helping our students achieve their very best.”