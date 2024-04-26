An eighth grader is being praised for taking action during an emergency on his school bus in Glendale, Wisconsin, on Wednesday.

Fourteen-year-old Acie Holland III was on the bus after school when its driver lost consciousness and her head fell onto the steering wheel, WISN reported Friday.

The situation grew more serious because the bus began inching over into an oncoming lane. However, Holland said he grabbed the steering wheel, moved the bus toward the curb, hit the brakes, and made sure to turn the steering wheel.

“I was focused on like just trying to get the bus to stop and make sure everybody was okay,” the young man told Fox 6 News Milwaukee.

Thanks to his mechanic father, Acie Holland Jr., the young student regularly works on cars with his dad, so taking control of the bus during those stressful moments came naturally to him.

“Anytime he can help with anything he’s gonna do it,” his father explained.

Watch video:

After first responders were called to the scene to help, school officials said the driver regained consciousness and is now recovering.

In a social media post Thursday, the Glendale-River Hills School District recognized Holland “for his extreme bravery during an alarming bus incident this past Wednesday.”

“Thank you for your quick thinking and calm response, Acie! We are so proud of you!” the post read:

The District would like to recognize eighth grader, Acie Holland III for his extreme bravery during an alarming bus… Posted by Glendale-River Hills School District on Thursday, April 25, 2024

When speaking with TMJ4 News, the student’s father said, “The first thing that went thought my mind is like, ‘So wait, you drove a bus?’ And he, yeah,” adding, “He’s an ace.”

The outlet noted that Holland also helped jumpstart the news crew’s car when its battery died.

Despite his actions on the bus, Holland is not readily taking on the title of hero.

“Made me feel good that I know that I saved people — and I know I feel more confident now and brave,” the student commented.