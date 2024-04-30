Anti-Israel Protesters Vandalize George Washington Statue on GWU Campus

Anti-Israel protesters vandalized a statue of George Washington on the George Washington University (GWU) campus in Washington, DC, draping it with a Palestinian flag.

The statue, which is at the entrance to the anti-Israel encampment on the university’s campus, has a Palestinian flag draped in the back. The words “Genocidal Warmongering University” are written in paint at the base of the statue and across the top half of the statue’s plaque.

Flowers and smaller signs were also seen resting along the base of the statue as of Tuesday morning.

“Will you free my Palestine?” one of the signs reads.

The statue of George Washington at @GWtweets this morning. Flowers and a sign that reads, “Will you free my Palestine?” pic.twitter.com/2ZuxPmXUfv — Elizabeth Weibel (@elfaddis) April 30, 2024

Protesters have draped a Palestinian flag around a statue of George Washington on the GWU campus in DC. “Genocidal Warmongering University” is written in paint on the base of the statue. pic.twitter.com/ks3H9HuRZl — Virginia Allen (@Virginia_Allen5) April 29, 2024

The anti-Israel encampment at George Washington University was first established on Thursday, and, since then, it has spread from the campus’s University Yard to tents placed on H Street.

Protesters participating in the encampment on the campus reportedly consist of students from universities and colleges throughout the Washington, DC; Maryland; and Virginia (DMV) metro areas, according to the campus newspaper, the GW Hatchet.

The protesters have a list of demands, consisting of requests for “each represented university drop all charges against pro-Palestinian protesters and student organizations, protect free speech on campus, divest from companies supplying technology and arms to Israel, disclose all endowments and investments and end academic partnerships with Israel,” according to the outlet.

An initial encampment began on Columbia University’s campus on April 17. The next day, several students were suspended, and hundreds of protesters were arrested.

Columbia University removed the first encampment. However, a second one has popped up in its place.

Anti-Israel encampments have been established at Harvard University, Yale University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of California Los Angeles, and Rutgers University.

