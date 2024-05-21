Anthony Fauci’s Top Adviser Bragged About ‘How to Make Emails Disappear’

Anthony Fauci’s top adviser, David Morens, once bragged about “how to make emails disappear,” emails obtained by a congressional subpoena revealed.

Morens — who works at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) — worked as an adviser for Fauci for more than 20 years, and it has been revealed that he boasted about how to make emails “disappear” in an email to EcoHealth Alliance’s (EHA) Peter Daszak. EcoHealth Alliance is significant, as it received a grant before the pandemic that later funded studies on the coronavirus at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

“I learned from our FOIA [Freedom of Information Act] lady here how to make emails disappear after I am FOIA’d but before the search starts,” Morens told Daszak, offering tips on how to hide emails and concluding that they are “all safe.”

“Plus I deleted most of those earlier emails after sending them to Gmail,” he said, later adding, “We are all smart enough to know to never have smoking guns.”

“And if we did we wouldn’t put them in emails. And if we found them we would delete them,” he added.

This revelation has sparked further concern from lawmakers on the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, who worry that such officials had more evidence that they successfully hid to avoid accountability — a stunning lack of transparency.

Further, this coincides with the revelation the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic released in 2023, which found Morens admitting that he used his personal email rather than a government email “because my NIH [National Institutes of Health] email is FOIA’d constantly.”

“’Just send to any of my addresses and I will delete anything I don’t want to see in the New York Times,” Morens reportedly wrote.

This revelation comes on the heels of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) suspending funding to EcoHealth Alliance. In a memo explaining that decision, the HHS said EcoHealth “did not adequately monitor WIV’s compliance, and, therefore, its own compliance, with the terms and conditions of its grant award.”

“Therefore, given the issues regarding the management of EHA’s grant awards and subawards, I have determined that the immediate suspension of EHA is necessary to protect the public interest,” it adds.

HHS suspension and debarment official Henrietta Brisbon wrote in a separate letter, “HHS believes there is adequate evidence in the record for this debarment cause and that immediate action is necessary to protect the public interest.”

