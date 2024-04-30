Nolte: Three Columbia University Janitors Claim Hitler Youth Held Them Hostage

Three janitors claim the pro-Hamas insurrectionists at Columbia University temporarily held them hostage during the takeover of a campus building, reports Fox News.

“They held me hostage,” one maintenance man told the Columbia Spectator, a student newspaper. Fox News adds that at around 12:30 a.m., the Jew-hating insurrectionists stormed Hamilton Hall. The mob then “shattered windows, barricaded doors using tables and chairs, and obscured the windows of the facility.”

More:

Early Tuesday morning, a mob of hundreds of anti-Israel protesters gained access shortly before 1 a.m., and they then began “moving metal gates to barricade the doors, blocking entrances with wooden tables and chairs, and zip-tying doors shut,” Columbia Spectator reported. … The students are demanding three things from the university: divest their financial support of Israel, become more transparent with what groups the university supports, and provide blanket amnesty to students who have taken part in the disruptive, weeks-long demonstration.

The maintenance man says he was finally allowed to exit the building at 12:40 a.m.

Numerous sources claim this is a photo of one of the janitors confronting a Hitler Youth:

One of the Columbia janitors who confronted a Biden voting Hamashole wrecking his building last night, This underpaid blue collar worker has 100 times the guts of the Columbia U President (or the US President for that matter) pic.twitter.com/GzQmhbodT2 — Rogue1-the Jeff Faria Project (@PatriotsOfMars) April 30, 2024

Per Fox News, two more janitors made similar claims of being held hostage.

When Fox News confronted one of Columbia’s Hamas supporters about the alleged kidnappings, she told the reporter it was a “false narrative.”

When the reporter asked if the October 7 terrorist attack Hamas has admitted to was real, she told the reporter to “get out of my face.”

There is nothing humorous about these thugs allegedly taking hostages, but this blue-on-blue disaster is an absolute hoot. The monsters were all created by the far-left Columbia University, and now those same monsters are attacking their Columbia University creators. Tee hee.

Oh, and you can bet that this is all a training exercise for August’s Democratic National Convention, which is being held in Chicago.

When Democrats held their 1968 convention in Chicago, it was a political catastrophe. Left-wing protesters raised all kinds of violent hell. Chaos ensued. Then, Richard Nixon went on to win a razor-close election.

These Hitler Youth won’t get too far protesting former President Donald Trump’s convention in Milwaukee. And there’s no point. Trump will never bend to these spoiled terrorists. But these little Hitlers do know they can count on Democrats like Hunter’s Dad to try and appease them, so that’s who they will put the pressure on.

Trust me on this…Pop the popcorn because the long, hot, Jew-hating summer of today’s left-wing Hitler Youth destroying blue cities and universities has only begun.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover on Kindle and Audiobook.