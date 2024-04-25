Northwestern Encampment: Activists Taunt Pro-Israel Students, Steal American Flag

Activists who launched an anti-Israel encampment at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, on Thursday stole an American flag from a pro-Israel counter-demonstrator and displayed obscene gestures toward others.

The activists swarmed a large grassy area known as Deering Meadow on Thursday morning, setting up tents. The university police withdrew, leaving roughly 50 anti-Israel demonstrators encamped — and a campus in disarray.

The Daily Northwestern reported that participants in the protest shouted genocidal slogans, such as “Intifada!” (referring to a violent campaign of suicide bombings and terror against Israeli Jews) and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” (implying the elimination of Israel and the removal or murder of its 7 million Jewish citizens.)

The Daily Northwestern also documented attacks on a handful of peaceful pro-Israel counter-demonstrators (original emphasis):

10:39 a.m. A protester stole the American flag from pro-Israel counterprotesters across the street from Deering Meadow. The counterprotester asked NUPD to retrieve the flag from within the encampment. … 12:20 p.m. Three counterprotesters are standing to the side of Deering Meadow and holding an Israeli flag. … 2:50 p.m. Protesters are chanting: “Long live the Intifada.”

Michael Simon, the director of the Northwestern Hillel, the official Jewish students’ organization, noted Wednesday evening that the Northwestern student government had taken advantage of the absence of Jewish students during the Passover holiday to pass an antisemitic “boycott, divestment, sanctions” (BDS) resolution against Israel.

