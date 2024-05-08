Indiana Boy, 15, to Become State’s Youngest Bachelor’s-Degree-Holder

An Indiana 15-year-old is set to break his state’s record for youngest bachelor’s-degree-holder all while earning his high school diploma.

Khaya Njumbe’s parents have always seen something special in him.

His mom and dad told WGNTV that he was reading words at just 13 months old and was enrolled in a reading program at Indiana University (IU) Northwest when he was just four.

“Since he was four, he said this is the school he’s going to go to,” mom Belinda Njumbe told the university.

Belinda homeschooled Khaya for a few years as a young child, but he quickly surpassed his normal grade level, then the next one, and the next one after that. He began taking classes at IU Northwest at just 12 years old.

While Khaya has already received associate’s degrees in biology, liberal arts, and general studies from Ivy Tech Community College while dual-enrolled at the 21st Century Charter High School in Gary, he is far from finished.

The teen’s childhood dream of graduating with a bachelor’s from the university is coming true on Wednesday, the day he will receive his degree in general studies with hopes of becoming a doctor. If he stays on his current track, he will be able to earn a doctorate in biomedical engineering from the university by the time he is 22.

No dual-enrolled student in Indiana has ever earned a bachelor’s degree while still in high school, according to the New York Post.

“I know it’s a pretty big accomplishment,” Khaya told WGNTV on Friday. “I know, I did some research; there’s really not that many kids who’ve accomplished this, and I’m just very grateful for all the support.”

The wiz kid’s success is no shock to him despite his impressive accomplishments.

“I guess a lot of people would think that I’m surprised, didn’t think I was going to be able to do this,” he said. “It’s pretty normal for me now because as far back as I can remember, that’s all I’ve known.”

Khaya’s age has garnered some attention on campus, as he was even accused of having a fake school ID and confused for a professor’s grandson.

IU Northwest sociology and anthropology professor Jack Bloom says the boy is a once-in-a-lifetime student to teach.

“You can count on him. He is a serious student. He does the reading. He produces great work,” Bloom told the local outlet.

“The sky is the limit for him,” 21st Century Charter High School social worker Theresa Canady added. “I see him doing exactly what he wants to do and more.”

Khaya recalled how learning has always been “fun” for him.

“I would just watch YouTube videos, and then YouTube would recommend more educational content, and I would just keep clicking to the next video, from video to video. And I would just remember it,” he said.

Belinda credits his ability to learn to his amazing focus on topics that interest him.

“Something comes into him. When it clicks, he gets out of bed — he has to go and do that. If it’s a math problem, he will get up in the middle of the night and figure it out,” the proud mom said.

She even said she had caught him speaking Chinese in his sleep before.

Next on the list for Khaya is a master’s program as he prepares for medical school.